Kundi opens symposium on ‘promoting gender justice’

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday inaugurated the symposium titled “Promoting Shared Knowledge for Continued Actions to Support Gender Justice and Equality”.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the work of HRDN and Oxfam in promoting gender justice, equality and their overall struggle for social and economic protection of women and girls.

He talked about the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) that has a total of 8.7 million beneficiaries, all of whom are women from poor households.

“For us, the success would count when women exit the programme and become self-reliant,” Kundi said.

He said using technology to make the process of cash transfers smooth and transparent is his priority.

The minister also discussed how BISP was able to support the Government of Pakistan in distributing funds to flood- affected women.

He expressed hope that the work of alliances under HRDN and Oxfam would continue in uplifting women out of economic hardship by strengthening skills, supporting income generating grants and social safety programmes.

