AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets mixed as Qatar falls, Dubai gains

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 08:51pm
Follow us

Qatar’s stock market was the worst performer among mixed Gulf bourses on Thursday amid volatile energy markets, while Dubai shares ended higher on a strong banking sector performance.

The Qatari stock index dropped 0.9%, falling for a fourth consecutive session, with most of its constituent stocks in negative territory.

Index heavyweights Qatar International Islamic Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank declined 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Qatar’s Commercial Bank dropped 3.8% and Doha Bank slumped 10%.

“The Qatari stock market maintained its downtrend following the negative performance in natural gas markets,” said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

The benchmark index in Saudi Arabia dropped 0.8%, weighed down by losses in most sectors, led by banking and energy stocks.

Shares of Alinma Bank declined 4.3% after the bank reported 32.8% growth in annual net profit to 3.60 billion riyals ($959.3 million) that missed analysts’ estimate of 3.72 billion riyals.

Dubai leads Gulf markets higher; Qatar ends lower

The world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, Al Rajhi Bank, fell 0.7% and Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Medical declined 3.3%.

Saudi oil giant Aramco lost 0.9%.

Oil prices - a key contributor to Gulf economies - fell on Thursday as looming sanctions on Russian oil products added uncertainty over supply, with Brent crude down 0.51% at $82.40 a barrel by 1330 GMT.

Dubai’s benchmark index closed up 0.5%, lifted by gains in banking, utilities and industry sectors stocks.

Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD added 0.4% and Emirates Central Cooling Systems rose 2%.

Commercial Bank Of Dubai jumped 8.1% after it reported a 26% jump in full-year net profit on Wednesday, helped by higher net interest income and solid operating income.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended up 0.1%, rising for a fourth straight session, helped by a 3% gain in National Marine Dredging after the firm posted a 30% increase in annual net profit to 1.30 billion dirhams ($353.9 million).

The MENA region’s largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers, Fertiglobe, rose 2.2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index ended 0.9% lower, falling for a fourth session with almost all its constituent stocks in the red.

Fawry banking and El Sewedy Electric dropped 3.6% and 6% respectively.

=========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.8% to 10,702
 QATAR            dropped 0.94% to 10,698
 EGYPT            lost 0.9% to 16,256
 BAHRAIN          ended flat at 1,921
 OMAN             added 0.2% to 4,720
 KUWAIT           added 0.4 at 8,160
 ABU DHABI        rose 0.1% to 9,858
 DUBAI            added 0.5 at 3,365
=========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf markets mixed as Qatar falls, Dubai gains

Dar gives go-ahead to Saylani, other charities to help raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis

New historic low: rupee settles at 271.36 against US dollar

Country can excel at nuclear power generation: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan expects 'sincere cooperation' from Afghan interim govt to address terrorism: FO

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Murad Saeed announces protest against rising terrorism in KP

Local court sends Sheikh Rashid on two-day physical remand

Capital gain lifts Norwegian operator Telenor to record earnings

Foreign funding case: IHC rejects PTI’s petition against ECP ruling

Fawad warns Punjab, KP governors of Article six trial if elections delayed

Read more stories