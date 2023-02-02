AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials, consumer staples boost

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 05:33pm
Sri Lankan shares gain for a second straight session on Thursday, boosted by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.81% to 9,022.38.

The Paris Club of creditor nations is ready to provide financing assurances to the island country, a key step needed to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings and Sri Lanka Telecom were the biggest boosts to the index, up 2.5% and ~3%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 67.1 million from 60.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.81 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.03 million), from 1.54 billion rupees on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 297.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.72 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

