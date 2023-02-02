Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials, consumer staples boost

Sri Lankan shares gain for a second straight session on Thursday, boosted by gains in financial and consumer staple stocks.

The CSE All-Share index rose 0.81% to 9,022.38.

The Paris Club of creditor nations is ready to provide financing assurances to the island country, a key step needed to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Conglomerate John Keells Holdings and Sri Lanka Telecom were the biggest boosts to the index, up 2.5% and ~3%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The trading volume on the CSE All-Share index rose to 67.1 million from 60.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.81 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.03 million), from 1.54 billion rupees on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 297.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.72 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.