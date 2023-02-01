AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in industrial and financial stocks. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:51pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index rose 0.96% to 8,950.01, snapping a two-day losing streak.

Sri Lanka’s trade deficit in December narrowed to $358 million from $1.09 billion a year earlier, while merchandise exports and imports declined 7.7% and 36.4%, respectively, data from the Sri Lankan central bank late on Tuesday showed.

The trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 60.2 million from 77.8 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.54 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.24 million), from 1.72 billion rupees on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 250.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.54 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index Sri Lankan GDP CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

Imran says governor KP's letter to ECP regarding delay in polls raises 'suspicions’

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Hyundai-Nishat jacks up car prices by up to Rs500,000 in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz says PML-N will clean sweep upcoming elections

PSX sees range-bound session, KSE-100 falls 0.13%

Read more stories