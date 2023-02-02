Elahi’s house in Gujrat raided?

GUJRAT: Police and officials of other agencies on Wednesday reportedly raided the house of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat.

A large police contingent is said to have raided the former chief minister’s house in early hours of Wednesday. Dozens of police vehicles and hundreds of officials besieged Elahi’s house in Gujrat.

Reportedly, police also detained the security guards of the house.

The law personnel sneaked into the house by putting up a ladder but left after searching it as there was no member of the Chaudhry clan in the house. Ch Pervaiz Elahi was in Lahore when the raid was conducted.

Police and Elite Force vehicles kept patrolling around the house.

On Twitter handle, Ch Pervaiz Elahi wrote: “I condemn the illegal police raid on Zahoor Elahi House Kanjah Gujrat. Employees were harassed in the dark of night. The caretaker government of two months should refrain from these highhanded tactics. We will go to court on these illegal actions of the caretaker government. We have full faith in an independent judiciary.”

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi tweeted: “Last night the police raided our house in Gujrat. No warrant, no case. 25 police vehicles are understandable, but what were 2 black Vigos doing with them? Indian spies were looking for?”

Police have not confirmed the incident yet.

The former chief minister said he was not informed about the raid. He vowed to take legal action against it.