PTCL launches new OTT platform

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched its new Over-The-Top (OTT) platform - SHOQ, to provide a superior and immersive viewing experience to all data users in Pakistan.

SHOQ hosts a rich repository of selected content that is accessible to all, in line with PTCL’s vision of empowering digital transformation for all.

The new platform was launched at a special event in Karachi, which was attended by President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, CEO, e& life, Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO evision, Olivier Bramly; CEO and Co-founder, STARZPLAY, Maaz Sheikh, senior PTCL and Ufone officials, industry leaders, showbiz celebrities, media representatives, and prominent personalities from different backgrounds.

SHOQ is bridging the gap in access to high quality content in Pakistan at affordable prices through its collaboration with evision, the media and entertainment division of e& life (part of e&). The partnership will provide PTCL and other data customers with access to media and entertainment content, blockbuster movies and seasons from major Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros, Paramount, 20th Century FOX, among others. SHOQ will also host one hundred most watched local and international live TV channels, Pakistani movies and originals to cater to the entertainment needs of the entire family.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, said, “We are delighted to introduce Pakistan’s largest OTT platform to provide premium entertainment and news content to all data users. With the increasing penetration of the internet, Pakistan needed a high-quality local OTT service, offering affordable entertainment that is tailored to local tastes and preferences. SHOQ has what it takes to be the country’s ultimate entertainment solution.”

“We are pleased to support the development of Pakistan’s largest OTT platform, powered by PTCL.”

Speaking at the panel, e& life CEO Khalifa Al Shamsi said, “We are confident that this new service will add great value to the people of Pakistan. e& will continue to support the PTCL Group, especially in its new chapter of creating a digital future that empowers every person in society to create innovative digital services and tap into new customer segments, building success upon success.”

Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, said, “We are delighted to be part of the new chapter in Pakistan’s entertainment revolution. evision is the largest media and content aggregator in the MENA region, where we have always been an integral part of our customers’ lives. We look forward to working with PTCL, especially in a market as large as Pakistan, where there is an explosion in mass content creation and streaming services, bringing unlimited opportunities to everyone.”

“We are grateful to PTCL for giving us the opportunity to strengthen our presence and impact in Pakistan. STARZPLAY CEO and Co-founder, STARZPLAY, Maaz Sheikh said during the launch event. “STARZPLAY is a leading subscription video-on-demand service that streams thousands of hit movies, TV shows and other Pakistani and international content. Through PTCL SHOQ, our service will be accessible to all Pakistanis looking to indulge in streaming quality media or entertainment.”

SHOQ is a subscription-based streaming app that works on the BYOD model (Bring Your Own Device) and PTCL-provided TV dongles. Users can enjoy the multi-screen services from any place, anytime as long as they have internet access and a digital device, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, Android Smart TVs Android TV Boxes, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023