PML-N expedites efforts to remove ex-PM’s reservations

LAHORE: After the resignation tendered by the former prime minister and PML-N leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, from the office of senior vice president of the party, the PML-N leadership has decided to remove Abbasi’s reservations.

Although Abbasi tendered resignation citing personal reasons, yet he is stated to be ‘unhappy’ with the party policies being pursued in present situation. Abbasi has already said that we should do something different from other parties to organize the PML-N.

Sources said the senior PML-N leadership has been tasked to woo back Abbasi. Spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, Muhammad Zubair Umar also confirmed the resignation of Abbasi.

Talking to media, Zubair said Abbasi should not quit the party position as he is a very seasoned politician and remained prime minister of the country. “Abbasi should review his decision as the party needs him,” Zubair said while praising Abbasi’s political acumen.

Earlier, a party consultative meeting was held at the PML-N Secretariat in Model Town which was attended among others by Muhammad Zubair, Anusha Rehman, Azma Bokhari, Malik Ahmad Khan, Talal Chaudhry, Abid Sher Ali and Mian Javed Latif. The meeting discussed Maryam Nawaz’s visits to different cities as a part of re-organization of the party. Maryam has reached Bahawalpur to start the exercise.

The sources claimed that Maryam Nawaz assured the party leaders that Abbasi’s reservations would be removed as he is party’s asset. Maryam would soon hold a meeting with Shahid Abbasi.

Moreover, acting British High Commissioner Zoe Ware met Maryam Nawaz in Lahore and discussed the matters of mutual interest. Zoe Ware expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the Peshawar incident and termed it as a tragedy which grieved every heart. Maryam Nawaz said terrorism is a common threat; it will only be eliminated through joint efforts, noting that Pakistan has experienced significant economic and human losses as a result of this menace. She reiterated that the world must help Pakistan and its people in this difficult situation.

Maryam Nawaz said the coalition government provided full assistance to 3.3 million people affected by the devastating floods. Despite the most difficult economic conditions, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif provided more than 100 billion rupees financial aid to the flood victims, she continued.

Maryam also thanked the UK for helping the flood victims and emphasized the need to further advance bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UK in different areas. She said the Pakistani community living in the UK is playing an important role in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

The acting High Commissioner also congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her appointment as Senior Vice President of the party and conveyed her best wishes.

