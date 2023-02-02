Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
158,171,660 84,968,593 6,649,925,963 3,615,192,849
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 504,897,699 (581,701,831) (76,804,131)
Local Individuals 5,203,454,970 (4,778,891,664) 424,563,305
Local Corporates 2,522,648,707 (2,870,407,881) (347,759,174)
