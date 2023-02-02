AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 01, 2023). ====================================...
Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,619.95
High:                      40,986.59
Low:                       40,611.60
Net Change:                    53.11
Volume (000):                 86,374
Value (000):               5,406,056
Makt Cap (000)         1,540,642,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,305.50
NET CH                     (+) 74.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,652.01
NET CH                      (+) 9.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,038.09
NET CH                     (+) 29.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,547.42
NET CH                     (+) 44.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,051.73
NET CH                     (-) 24.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,111.53
NET CH                     (-) 24.66
------------------------------------
As on:              01-February-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and

www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

