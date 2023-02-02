KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,619.95 High: 40,986.59 Low: 40,611.60 Net Change: 53.11 Volume (000): 86,374 Value (000): 5,406,056 Makt Cap (000) 1,540,642,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,305.50 NET CH (+) 74.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,652.01 NET CH (+) 9.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,038.09 NET CH (+) 29.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,547.42 NET CH (+) 44.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,051.73 NET CH (-) 24.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,111.53 NET CH (-) 24.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 01-February-2023 ====================================

