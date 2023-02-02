Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 01, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,619.95
High: 40,986.59
Low: 40,611.60
Net Change: 53.11
Volume (000): 86,374
Value (000): 5,406,056
Makt Cap (000) 1,540,642,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,305.50
NET CH (+) 74.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,652.01
NET CH (+) 9.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,038.09
NET CH (+) 29.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,547.42
NET CH (+) 44.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,051.73
NET CH (-) 24.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,111.53
NET CH (-) 24.66
------------------------------------
As on: 01-February-2023
====================================
