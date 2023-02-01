Nikkei ends flat as Fed nerves snuff out early rally

AVN 65.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
DFML 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.09%)
DGKC 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.01%)
EPCL 46.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
FCCL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
FFL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 64.97 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.36%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.65%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.88%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.92%)
NETSOL 84.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.55%)
OGDC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.02%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
PRL 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.49%)
SNGP 41.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 112.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.12%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,069 Increased By 21.5 (0.53%)
BR30 14,550 Increased By 83.7 (0.58%)
KSE100 40,808 Increased By 135.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,257 Increased By 66.7 (0.44%)
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average shed early gains to end little changed on Wednesday as caution took hold of the market before a crucial US Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day.

At the same time, there was a wide split between the big winners and losers as investors reacted to domestic earnings reports.

The Nikkei finished 0.07% higher at 27,346.88, after gaining as much as 0.81% to 27,547.67 earlier in the session, a one-and-a-half-month high.

The broader Topix slipped 0.15% to 1,972.23, giving up early gains.

Both the Japanese stock benchmarks initially rallied following gains of more than 1% for each of the big-three Wall Street indexes after data showing a slowdown in the pace of labour cost rises in the United States added to the case for a slowing of aggressive Fed policy tightening.

Money markets have priced in a quarter-point rate hike later Wednesday, down from half a point previously and 75 basis points before that.

“For the moment, the market’s focus is on the outlook for monetary policy, and if the US economy will have a soft or hard landing,” Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, said in a briefing with journalists.

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower ahead of Fed meeting; earnings in focus

Eighty-two of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents rose, while 137 fell and six remained unchanged. Tokyo Gas topped the Nikkei, gaining 5.48%, followed by chip-making equipment maker Screen Holdings, which added 5.12%, and electronic-components maker Alps Alpine, which rose 5.06%, all after announcing financial results.

Housing materials maker TOTO led losers, dropping 8.37%, followed by office equipment manufacturer Seiko Epson’s 5.83% slide, also after earnings announcements.

The risk of earnings downgrades is likely to keep Japanese stocks heavy in the first half before a rebound at the tail end of the year once global business confidence improves, partly as China’s economy gathers pace, said Yoko Arai, chief global investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

At current levels, the Nikkei “is still a little bit cheap relative to fundamentals,” she said. “Still, sentiment is very negative, so it will take time for a full recovery.”

