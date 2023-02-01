AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Feb 01, 2023
PCB names selection committee for age-group trials

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named an eight-member selection committee, which will conduct under-13, under-16 and under-19 trials for the selection of regional and district teams.

Former Test wicketkeeper/batter Kamran Akmal has been appointed as the chairman, while other members of the panel are Sohail Tanvir, Amir Nazir, Taimoor Khan, Junaid Khan, Faisal Athar, Qaisar Abbas and Sanaullah Baloch. Each selector, along with head coach of the region/district, will conduct trials according to the schedule that will be announced in due course.

Kamran Akmal played 268 international matches, while Sohail Tanvir represented Pakistan in 121 matches. Amir Nazir played six Tests and nine ODIs from 1993 to 1995, Junaid Khan appeared in 107 international matches for Pakistan, Faisal Athar played in an ODI in 2003 and Qaiser Abbas played in a Test against England in 2000. Sanaullah Baloch and Taimoor Khan are former first-class cricketers.

