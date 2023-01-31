AVN 64.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.82%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.56%)
HUBC 64.37 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.91%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
KAPCO 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.62%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
MLCF 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.27%)
OGDC 86.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 76.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.21%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
TPLP 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
TRG 112.94 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.58%)
UNITY 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,027 Increased By 60.3 (1.52%)
BR30 14,406 Increased By 221.1 (1.56%)
KSE100 40,524 Increased By 653 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,140 Increased By 242.7 (1.63%)
Jan 31, 2023
Copper prices dip as doubts over China demand linger

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 10:07am
Copper prices dipped on Tuesday as traders exercised caution after physical demand in China, the world’s biggest consumer of metals, remained stagnant following a week-long holiday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2% at $9,195 a tonne by 0301 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.2% to 69,570 yuan ($10,301.02) a tonne.

Both copper contracts, however, are still set for a monthly gain, backed by a weaker US dollar, rising inflows from funds and hopes that Chinese demand for the metal will improve following the removal of its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

China’s manufacturing activity swung back to growth in January, beating expectations, as a wave of COVID-19 infections passed through the country faster than expected.

LME aluminium fell 0.8% to $2,570 a tonne, zinc declined 0.3% to $3,435.50 a tonne, tin shed 1.4% to $29,400 a tonne while lead rose 0.4% to $2,169 a tonne.

Copper under pressure as China demand worry dominates mood

SHFE aluminium eased 0.8% to 18,920 yuan a tonne, tin declined 1.4% to 235,390 yuan a tonne, lead eased 0.3% to 15,245 yuan a tonne while zinc rose 0.8% to 24,480 yuan a tonne.

SHFE nickel was up 1.2% at 221,930 yuan a tonne. Earlier in the session, it hit 223,290 yuan a tonne, its highest in 3-1/2 weeks, after Bloomberg reported that the Philippines may tax nickel exports.

