BANGKOK: Thailand’s manufacturing production index (MPI) in December declined a more than expected 8.19% from a year earlier due to slowing global demand, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The figure compared with a forecast fall of 6.0% in factory output for December in a Reuters poll, and after November’s revised 5.08% decline year on year. In 2022, the MPI rose 0.62%.