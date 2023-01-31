AVN 64.65 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.75%)
Caretaker minister visits Kalma Chowk project site

Recorder Report Published 31 Jan, 2023 06:01am
LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Communication and Works Punjab, Bilal Afzal on Monday visited the site of Kalma Chowk Underpass re-modelling, a project of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA).

Commissioner Lahore Division, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, CEO PCBDDA, Imran Amin, Assistant Commissioner Model Town, Ibrahim Arbab, Managing Director WASA, CEO LWMC, CE LESCO, Director Engineering SNGPL Lahore, Director PHA, Lahore, Director Rescue 1122, DSP Traffic Police, Gulberg Circle and Directorate Heads of CBD Punjab were present during the visit.

Executive Director Technical PCBDDA, Riaz Hussain, briefed the Provincial Minister about the development progress of the project. CBD Punjab has completed the 100% pile work and will complete the slabbing of the barrels in the estimated time, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, heavy machinery is mobilized to pace up the development progress.

The Minister while addressing the meeting Bilal Afzal said, “To provide maximum relief to the public is our utmost priority and CM Punjab has a clear vision on this.

I have directed all the concerned departments to work together for the timely completion of this project. I can foresee that this project will change the development landscape of Lahore”. He further added that CM Punjab has specially instructed him to oversee this project as per his directions he will review the development of the project after every three days.

Commissioner Lahore Division, Muhammad Ali Randhawa while sharing his thoughts said, “Chief Minister Punjab is very keen on the timely completion of this project to minimize the hindrance in the daily commute of citizens of Lahore.

