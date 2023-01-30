AVN 63.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.99%)
BOP 4.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
DGKC 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.7%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.62%)
FCCL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.68%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.32%)
FLYNG 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
HUBC 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
KEL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.34%)
MLCF 20.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.66%)
NETSOL 83.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
OGDC 86.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.84%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.88%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 40.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
TPLP 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.55%)
UNITY 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 3,967 Decreased By -58.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 14,185 Decreased By -217.7 (-1.51%)
KSE100 39,871 Decreased By -579.3 (-1.43%)
KSE30 14,898 Decreased By -212.2 (-1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end lower, pressured by industrials, financials

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks. The CSE All Share...
Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:41pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Monday, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All Share index fell 0.77% to 8,958.79, marking its worst day since Jan. 24.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and LOLC Holdings were the biggest drags to the index, down 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

Sri Lanka’s economy could contract by 3.5% or 4.0% in 2023, after shrinking 11% last year, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday.

Data on the Colombo Consumer Price Index, due on Tuesday, will be closely monitored. It acts as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s biggest city.

The trading volume of shares for the CSE All Share index rose to 96.4 million from 58.1 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.66 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.57 million) from 1.94 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 140.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.61 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end lower, pressured by industrials, financials

Rupee closes at fresh low of 269.63 against US dollar as the great fall continues

Pakistan facing adverse consequences of Ukraine conflict: FM Bilawal

Islamabad Court sends Fawad to jail on judicial remand

UAE president’s visit to Islamabad postponed over ‘bad weather’

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence sealed over ‘illegal occupation’

Asif Ali Zardari sends legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘assassination’ remarks

Abu Dhabi’s IHC plans to invest $381mn in Adani Enterprises

KSE-100 falls over 500 points in aftermath of Peshawar blast

Inflation to cross 30% as rupee depreciation, petrol prices bite: report

Oil steadies as rate hikes loom, Russian flows stay strong

Read more stories