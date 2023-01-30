AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.09%)
BAFL 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
DGKC 41.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.69%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.32%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
FFL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.93%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 63.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.83%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
MLCF 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.78%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.64%)
OGDC 87.61 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.6%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.23%)
PRL 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.13%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.59%)
TELE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
TPLP 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
TRG 110.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.98%)
UNITY 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.77%)
BR100 4,021 Decreased By -5 (-0.12%)
BR30 14,432 Increased By 29.4 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,413 Decreased By -37.9 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.09%)
UK stocks slip ahead of central bank meetings, Unilever up after naming new CEO

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 01:23pm
UK stocks slipped on Monday as investors refrained from making risky bets ahead of key central bank decisions this week, while shares of Unilever inched up after the consumer goods giant announced a new chief executive officer.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0807 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5%, with global markets also in risk-averse mood ahead of rate decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England during the week.

Unilever rose 0.8% after the company appointed Hein Schumacher, currently the chief of Dutch dairy business FrieslandCampina, to replace Alan Jope as its chief executive from July 1. 888 Holdings slid 7.5% after the bookmaker said Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner would step down immediately and that it would suspend VIP activities in some markets pending an internal investigation.

FTSE 100 edges up as earnings offset economy worries

Legal & General slipped 2.0% after the insurer said Chief Executive Nigel Wilson was retiring after a decade in the top job but would remain in the post until a successor took the helm.

