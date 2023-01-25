AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.33%)
BAFL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.18%)
BOP 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.47%)
DFML 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.22%)
DGKC 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.11%)
EPCL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
FFL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (10.77%)
FLYNG 5.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.27%)
HUBC 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
MLCF 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.95%)
NETSOL 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.35%)
OGDC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.54%)
PAEL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.29%)
PIBTL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PPL 80.10 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.46%)
PRL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.8%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (5.63%)
TELE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.19%)
TPLP 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.28%)
TRG 110.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.48%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.59%)
BR100 3,957 Increased By 84 (2.17%)
BR30 14,236 Increased By 238 (1.7%)
KSE100 39,758 Increased By 702.3 (1.8%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 299.7 (2.07%)
FTSE 100 edges up as earnings offset economy worries

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2023 01:48pm
UK’s FTSE 100 opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by a positive earnings update from insurer Aviva, although worries about Britain’s gloomy economic outlook and interest rate rises weighed on the overall mood.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.2% by 0809 GMT, mirroring a cautious mood across European markets. Aviva climbed 1.8% after the insurer maintained its dividend guidance and capital returns outlook as it reported a positive end to trading for the year in its general insurance unit.

FTSE 100 dips on recession fears

Airline stocks also got a lift after EasyJet said it expected to beat current market expectations for 2023 based on the strength of bookings into summer and was set to deliver a full-year profit. EasyJet jumped 6.6%, while Wizz Air added 4.7%. The midcap FTSE 250 index inched up 0.1%.

Limiting further gains in markets, Britain’s official economic forecaster has told the government that it overestimated the prospects for medium-term growth and that it intends to revise down its outlook, the Times newspaper reported.

FTSE 100

