No plot allotted amid pending litigation matters: FGEHA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has not allotted plots in the first and second categories (Cat-I & Cat-II) to the employees of Constitutional bodies in Park Road Housing Scheme due to litigation matters pending in the courts and other impediments pertaining to Park Road Housing Scheme.

However, the numbers of plots as per the specifically approved quota had been reserved in the Park Road Housing Scheme for the registered members of “Constitutional Bodies/ Quota,” an official in the Authority told APP on Sunday.

He said now, the matter has been resolved and after completion of legal and codal formalities, they would be issued consent letters for allotment of plots under constitutional quota shortly.

Responding to a question, the official said the Ministry of Housing and Works in collaboration with NESPAK, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and other stakeholders formulated the Building Codes of Pakistan 2007.

He said that implementation of the building codes was under the domain of respective provincial governments and municipalities.

The official said that in the case of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was responsible for enforcing the Building Codes.