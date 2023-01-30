AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Jan 30, 2023
MQM to hold public rally in Hyderabad on Feb 24

INP Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Sunday announced a public rally in Hyderabad on February 24. The party will hold power show in city’s Pucca Qilla ground. MQM-Pakistan has asked Hyderabad chapter representatives to finalize arrangements for February 24 public rally in city.

The announcement of rally came after MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that his party has decided to take to streets along with the public to get justice which the parliament, courts and political arenas failed to provide.

Addressing the first workers’ convention in the Pucca Qilla ground last week, Siddiqui said “MQM Pakistan will take to streets for its demand.” MQM-P convener accused the ruling PPP of rigging the LG polls and taunted that everyone saw the transparency of ‘free and fair’ LG polls in the province.

Siddiqui had said that PML-N, PPP, and PTI had used MQM for the survival of their government. He clarified that MQM-P will no more facilitate any political party to establish and run their governments.

