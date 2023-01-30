PDP terms hike in oil prices cruelty to poor masses

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor on Sunday expressing dismay to a sharp hike in prices of petroleum products said it is another cruelty of the rulers towards poor masses.

He said the government seems blind to the sufferings of poor Pakistanis who struggle to manage two square meals for their families. He said the rulers have pushed the nation in the killing debt trap of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other global lenders, whose only aim is to suck the blood of our poor masses. He said the agenda of these International lenders is to make Pakistan a failure state and they are getting success as our own rulers are working as their agents.

Altaf Shakoor said hike in oil prices would push up the rates of all commodities and unleash a new flood of poverty, hunger and joblessness in Pakistan. He said due to this killer debt trap all our economic policies are being dictated by the IMF through their local agents in our government. He said the rulers have failed to salvage the ailing national economy and they are harming the interests of poor Pakistanis to appease the IMF and other international lenders.

He demanded to withdraw the hike in oil prices and instead give subsidized oil to bikers and farmers. He demanded to restore selling subsidized eatables through Utility Stores to facilitate masses. He asked to restore ration card system for providing wheat flour, sugar and cooking oil on cheaper rates to the poor masses on emergency basis.

Altaf Shakoor said the sitting government lacks courage to implement its decisions. The glaringly example of this is failure to implement early market closure decision. The much talked about economic emergency is seen nowhere and the government has been continuation of its royal expenses for its corrupt bureaucracy. An unnecessary army of ministers and advisors is there to devour precious national resources.

He asked to introduce an oil rationing system for bikers, rickshaw and taxi drivers, tractors and agricultural machines so that they can get oil on cheaper rates and the wheels of economy could be kept moving. He said the government should take pro-people decisions so that the poor masses could also feed their families, as well.

