AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Axis Bank profit beats view on strong interest income

Reuters Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian private lender Axis Bank Ltd on Monday reported a stronger-than-expected 62% jump in quarterly profit, as a surge in interest income outpaced a rise in provisions for bad loans.

Demand for credit has rebounded from the pandemic lows and boosted loan growth at banks, with consumers and businesses stepping up spending as the economy revived. Banks are now jostling for a larger share of deposits.

Axis Bank’s net profit rose to 58.53 billion rupees ($719.58 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 from 36.14 billion rupees a year ago, despite a 7.7% rise in provisions, the Mumbai-based bank said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected the bank to report a profit of 54.43 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 32.4% to 114.59 billion rupees, while net interest margin, a key indicator of a bank’s profitability, rose to 4.26% from 3.53%.

Over the weekend, rivals ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank reported quarterly profits that beat estimates, with a healthy improvement in loan growth, though analysts flagged concerns over weak deposit growth.

Deposits at Axis Bank grew 10%, while loans grew 15%. There was a broad-based growth in corporate loan demand, Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank said in a post-earnings conference call.

ICICI Bank interest income Axis Bank Refinitiv IBES data

Comments

1000 characters

Axis Bank profit beats view on strong interest income

SBP denies USD rate capping caused loss

Import of used tractors: ECC asks MoC, SBP to rethink

IMF conditionalities: Govt raises fuel prices in a gesture of compliance

Imran Khan censures govt for ‘massive’ fuel hike

Dar says fiscal discipline has to be imposed

Hike to fuel inflation: Tarin

Decline in cess collection lands body in trouble: Food ministry seeks Rs666.64m grant for cotton committee

PKR slide likely to fuel inflation in a big way

Israel appears to have been behind drone strike on Iran: US official

Termination of SEL’s LoS: PPIB seeks comments from CPPA-G, NTDC

Read more stories