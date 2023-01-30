AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
Indigenous PGME system major achievement of CPSP: Naval Chief

INP Published 30 Jan, 2023 05:56am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that introducing, nurturing and establishing an indigenous system of postgraduate medical education is biggest achievement of the College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

He stated this while speaking as chief guest of the 55th Convocation Ceremony of CPSP held at Islamabad on Sunday. The chief guest conferred medals and degrees to the position holders, fellows & members of CPSP.

While addressing the ceremony, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and CPSP faculty. He advised the students that by pursuing health education as career, they have to deliver best possible care to their patients by keeping themselves abreast with latest knowledge.

He said that the postgraduate medical education system nurtured and established by CPSP has paved the way for comprehensive healthcare in the country that includes primary as well specialist care.

Earlier in his welcome address, President CPSP highlighted that CPSP has recently started fellowship program in Liver Transplant and has affiliated Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Research Centre in Lahore and an institute in Gambat near Sukkur. Moreover, CPSP has opened new Regional Centres in Gambat and Gilgit Baltistan.

