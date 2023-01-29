FM Bilawal arrives in Moscow on two-day official visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday arrived here on a two-day official visit, APP reported.

The minister was received by senior officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan and officials of the embassy.

According to the Foreign Office, the foreign minister is visiting the Russian Federation at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on Monday for official talks.

The foreign minister’s visit comes after the recent understanding between Pakistan and Russia over the supply of crude oil and other oil products in a major breakthrough amid a severe economic crunch in the country.

A high-level Russian delegation recently visited Pakistan that held discussions with relevant officials and finalised the deal.