PQA signs MoU with Alkhidmat

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
KARACHI: The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has signed MoU with the Alkhidmat Karachi for employees’ medical facilities.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the office of the Port Qasim Authority in the presence of Alkhidmat’s Executive Director Rashid Qureshi, Secretary Port Qasim Authority Tipu Sultan Sheikh, Senior Superintendent Alkhidmat Fareeda Yaqoob Hospital Dr Zafar Iqbal and other officials.

Under the MoU, employees of the Port Qasim Authority and their families will be able to avail medical facilities such as Admission, OPD, Diagnostics and Pharmacies at Alkhidmat’s health institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Qureshi said the Alkhidmat is providing advanced health facilities to common people at affordable rates without any discrimination of caste or creed to help them get the best treatment during these difficult days of high inflation.

The agreement with the Port Qasim Authority is evidence of the fact that the Alkhidmat is considered as one of the best health institutions around.

Acknowledging the Alkhidmat’s welfare services all over the country, Tipu Sultan Sheikh hoped that the Authority’s employees would enjoy these health facilities with the same spirit of service expected from the Alkhidmat.

He said the PQA was always looking at ways to improve the working conditions for its employees, and this MoU with the Alkhidmat was an example of the same.

