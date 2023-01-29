AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soyabeans fall on selling by investment funds

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2023 03:15am
Follow us

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures fell on Friday on a round of fund selling ahead of the weekend as prospects for harvest in Argentina improved.

Weakness in the crude oil market added pressure to soya futures. Recent rains have brought badly needed relief to much of Argentina’s parched agricultural land, the Buenos Aires Grains exchange said.

The benchmark CBOT March soyabean futures contract settled down 14 cents at $15.09-1/2 a bushel. The contract fell below a key technical support line at its 10-day moving average.

CBOT March soyameal futures were down $3.60 at $473.50 a ton and CBOT March soyaoil lost 0.17 cent to 60.62 cents per lb.

For the week, soyabean futures gained 0.2% and soyameal futures were up 2.1%.

Soyaoil futures were down 2.2% this week, their fifth straight weekly loss.

US WHEAT FUTURES END MIXED

US wheat futures were mixed on Friday, with contracts that track high-protein supplies rising on concerns over a cold snap damaging crops in the US Plains.

But the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contracts eased after notching their biggest weekly gain in four weeks.

CBOT CORN FIRM

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended firm on Friday, supported by improving demand prospects and technical buying, traders said. The benchmark CBOT March corn futures contract settled up 1/2 cent at $6.83 a bushel.

Crude Oil CBOT US wheat soyabean Soyaoil crude oil market

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soyabeans fall on selling by investment funds

‘Plan C conspiracy’ Irked by allegation, PPP says will send legal notice to IK

LPG hits historic high of Rs300/kg: LPGA demands setting up of probe commission

50pc duty imposed on import of ‘Mild Hybrid Vehicles’

Al-Nahyan due tomorrow to discuss trade, investment

Flood-hit areas: Rs8.39bn subsidy to be provided to farmers

Pakistan expresses interest in possibility of currency swap with Russia

FBR readies presentation for IMF

Italy’s Meloni in Libya to conclude $8bn gas deal

Ogra rejects oil price speculations

Live debate on economy: Tarin accepts challenge

Read more stories