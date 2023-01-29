Singer Arooj Aftab set to perform at the Grammy's

Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab has added another accolade to her repertoire. On February 5, she will become the very first Pakistani musician to perform at the 65th Grammy Awards. She is set to perform the track 'Udhero Na' at the live ceremony in Los Angeles, alongside Anoushka Shankar.

Aftab made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, writing, "I simply cannot waaaaittttt to play my Grammy nominated jam UDHERO NA Feat. Anoushka Shankar @anoushkashankarofficial WITH HER live for you AT THE GRAMMYS."

Aftab is also nominated in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for the second year in a row, this time around for her single 'Udhero Na'.

Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani artist to win Grammy

She will compete for this award in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Matt B and Eddy Kenzo’s 'Gimme Love', Burna Boy’s 'Last last', Rocky Dawuni, Blvk H3ro’s 'Neva Bow Down' and Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode’s 'Bayethe'.

Aftab became the very first Pakistani artist to win a Grammy in 2022. Her song 'Mohabbat' won 'Best Global Music Performance'. She was also the very first artist to win in this new category.

On securing the nomination this past November, she said, "Oh my God! Udhero Na has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist and Nadje Noordhuis.”

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab featured on Times Square Billboard

Other artists set to perform at the ceremony include current nominees Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy and Carlos Vives.