AVN 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.3%)
BAFL 30.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
DFML 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.26%)
DGKC 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-3.52%)
EPCL 46.13 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.31%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.21%)
FFL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.43%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.59%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.28%)
HUBC 63.21 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.46%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
KAPCO 27.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
LOTCHEM 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.62%)
MLCF 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.86%)
NETSOL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
OGDC 86.64 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.75%)
PIBTL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
PPL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.22%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.8%)
TELE 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.22%)
TPLP 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
UNITY 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
BR100 4,026 Decreased By -48.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 14,402 Decreased By -123 (-0.85%)
KSE100 40,451 Decreased By -396 (-0.97%)
KSE30 15,110 Decreased By -101.7 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Singer Arooj Aftab set to perform at the Grammy's

BR Life & Style Published 29 Jan, 2023 07:13pm
Follow us

Grammy-winning artist Arooj Aftab has added another accolade to her repertoire. On February 5, she will become the very first Pakistani musician to perform at the 65th Grammy Awards. She is set to perform the track 'Udhero Na' at the live ceremony in Los Angeles, alongside Anoushka Shankar.

Aftab made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, writing, "I simply cannot waaaaittttt to play my Grammy nominated jam UDHERO NA Feat. Anoushka Shankar @anoushkashankarofficial WITH HER live for you AT THE GRAMMYS."

Aftab is also nominated in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for the second year in a row, this time around for her single 'Udhero Na'.

Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani artist to win Grammy

She will compete for this award in the Best Global Music Performance category alongside Matt B and Eddy Kenzo’s 'Gimme Love', Burna Boy’s 'Last last', Rocky Dawuni, Blvk H3ro’s 'Neva Bow Down' and Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode’s 'Bayethe'.

Aftab became the very first Pakistani artist to win a Grammy in 2022. Her song 'Mohabbat' won 'Best Global Music Performance'. She was also the very first artist to win in this new category.

On securing the nomination this past November, she said, "Oh my God! Udhero Na has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist and Nadje Noordhuis.”

Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab featured on Times Square Billboard

Other artists set to perform at the ceremony include current nominees Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy and Carlos Vives.

Grammy Awards

Comments

1000 characters

Singer Arooj Aftab set to perform at the Grammy's

Even an hour's delay in election is punishable under Article 6 of constitution: Qureshi

Ishaq Dar announces 35-rupee hike in prices of petrol and diesel

Gulf stocks rise on hope of slower Fed rate hikes

At least 41 killed as passenger coach falls into ravine in Lasbela

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, surrounding areas

Ten children killed in northwest Pakistan boat capsize

Blinken arrives in Egypt as Middle East violence erupts

Former UN chief calls for climate action over ‘visions’ at COP28

Djokovic wins Australian Open to equal Nadal’s 22 Slam titles

China’s 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years

Read more stories