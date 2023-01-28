JI protests against desecration of Holy Quran

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi on Friday held a protest demonstration against Sweden’s desecration of the Holy Quran, as part of its countrywide condemnation drive.

It held a condemnation protest outside Madina Masjid, Tariq Road, with party’s Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman denouncing the unholy act in Sweden. He said that “this action has hurt Muslims sentiments,” and blamed the western imperialist nations of anti-Islam campaign worldwide.

On one hand, the western imperialist nations continue to commit anti-Islam acts, he said, on the other “our rulers have put the yokes of slavery, which they need to take down”. Muslims’ religious sentiments are continuously tested by the western nations of Europe and the US through propagations of blasphemy and anti-Islam acts, he told the demonstrators.

He said “Burning of Holy Quran is an attempt by the west to incite Muslims,” he said that “it (burning of Holy Quran) is a clear extremism, which is happening because of our rulers’ cowardliness”. He said that the European powers are known for its long-running anti-Islam campaign, vowing that Muslims will lay down their lives to defend the sanctity of Holy Quran.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman asked the Muslim world to boycott Swedish products and expel their diplomats. He said that if the Europe cannot debate the Holocaust then it shouldn’t dare to commit anti-Islam acts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023