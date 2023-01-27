AVN 66.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.14%)
BAFL 30.07 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.73%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.49%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.2%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 43.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3%)
EPCL 44.48 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (5.48%)
FCCL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.7%)
FFL 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.32%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
HUBC 62.09 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.23%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.26%)
KAPCO 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.31%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.1%)
MLCF 22.52 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.29%)
NETSOL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.34%)
OGDC 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.47%)
PAEL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.06%)
PIBTL 4.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PRL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.73%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.5%)
TELE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.97%)
TPLP 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.28%)
TRG 112.91 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.18%)
UNITY 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,075 Increased By 124 (3.14%)
BR30 14,525 Increased By 302.7 (2.13%)
KSE100 40,847 Increased By 1061.6 (2.67%)
KSE30 15,212 Increased By 411.4 (2.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Partly Facetious: What’s a U-turn?

“The world is round right?” “Duh.” “Yes it’s a cliché but bear with me. I want to make a point!”...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 27 Jan, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

“The world is round right?”

“Duh.”

“Yes it’s a cliché but bear with me. I want to make a point!”

“Be careful, point scoring is fraught with dangers if you cross the redline.”

“I didn’t say I want to score a point I said I want to make a point.”

“The difference?”

“The difference is in one you score points and in the other you don’t score you merely present a logical argument that may or may not be accepted by the one you address.”

“Right, so make your point.”

“The world is round means what goes around comes around, Victor Hugo, the French novelist who wrote Les Miserables said be like the bird that, passing on her flight awhile on boughs too slight, feels them give way beneath her, and yet sings, knowing that she hath wings…”

“Ok but hopefully you are not referring to Pakistani politicians, and particularly leaders of the three national parties because those birds never ever fly away, they are hunted at times but they always, always, return to the same bough even if the bough is no longer able to take their weight…”

“But then they must fall, I mean if the bough is not willing to take their weight…”

“The bough is strengthened by pillars and…”

“Oh dear this is getting rather silly anyway what is a U-turn?”

“You are asking me?”

“Yes I am!? You keep referring to The Khan’s U-turns and his party’s U-turns.”

“A U-turn is a state of mind, a narrative if you will, as opposed to a state of being.”

“But you start right back from where you began right! Isn’t that a U-turn?”

“But…but…”

“So a U-turn is the same as the expression the world is round because you come right back to where you started from, and it’s the same as what goes around comes around. And…wait let me finish The Khan’s U-turns are simply a reflection of this fact.”

“So what about Maryam Nawaz and daddy and…”

“Daddy wants her to be welcomed back home tomorrow amidst much fanfare and perhaps daddy needs to take a u-turn because the public is hungry and mean courtesy the government and…”

“No U-turn there as long as Maryam is by his side. Now where in the world did Hussain disappear to when his sister arrived in London?”

“He took a leave of absence on the grounds that if she sees him around she may start targeting him instead of The Khan.”

“Or the NU?

“NU as in Namal University?”

“No, Notification Uncle.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

Partly Facetious: What’s a U-turn?

To be presented in first week of June: FY24 budget call circular issued to ministries, divisions

Power surge crashes grid, plunging millions into darkness

Premature termination of PPA of Hubco power plant recommended

Alvi optimistic about IMF talks

IMF team to arrive on 31st

PKR fall to set off huge economic ‘crisis’: PTI

ECC approves revised conditions for sugar export

PDM leaders take stock of political situation

Financial statements: Compliance with applicable reporting framework ensured: KE

Govt may exempt solar equipment from all taxes

Read more stories