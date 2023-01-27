Severe cold weather hits country’s northern mountainous range

KARACHI: Freezing cold weather has struck the country’s northern mountainous range with a sharp drop in temperature, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Mercury levels plummeted to minus 17 Celsius in Kalam, followed by Leh at minus 13, Kalat minus 11, Chitral minus 9, Quetta minus 8, Astore, Gupis and Parachinar minus 7, each, Bagrote, Dalbandin, Dir, and Malam Jabba minus 5, each.

“Continental air is prevailing in most parts of the country,” the Met said.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Friday (today) with very cold weather in upper parts, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Fog is over a few plain areas of Punjab.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain cold, dry and windy with a minimum temperature between 8 Celsius and 10.

