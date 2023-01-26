Parvez Elahi elected PML-Q president

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) general council on Thursday elected Parvez Elahi as the party president, Aaj News reported.

The party's general council also removed Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain from the presidency of PML-Q. Tariq Bashir Cheema was also removed from his post of central secretary general.

The development comes days after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi.

Shujaat had also sent a show-cause notice to Parvez Elahi over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Earlier this month, Elahi said that consultations were underway on a possible merger of PML-Q with PTI.

Last year, differences emerged between Shujaat and Elahi over the issue of support for PTI and the PDM government.

Shujaat Hussain, who is the president of PML-Q, supported PDM candidate Hamza Shehbaz's bid to become chief minister while PTI had put its weight behind Pervez Elahi’s candidature.