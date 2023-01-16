AVN 65.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.55%)
Chaudhry Shujaat suspends party membership of Parvez Elahi

  • PML-Q President sends show-cause notice to Elahi over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the PTI
BR Web Desk Published January 16, 2023 Updated January 16, 2023 06:52pm
Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday suspended the party membership of the outgoing Punjab Chief Minister and fellow party leader Parvez Elahi, Aaj News reported.

Shujaat has also sent a show-cause notice to Parvez Elahi over his comments regarding the party’s possible merger with the PTI.

The development comes days after Elahi said that consultations were underway on a possible merger of PML-Q with the PTI.

The outgoing chief minister said that Moonis Elahi wants that the PML-Q should merge with PTI.

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that the PML-Q could merge with the PTI in the future.

At a meeting with the journalists on Friday, he said that PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi played an important role (in helping materialise the plan of dissolving the Punjab Assembly).

Last year, differences emerged between Shujaat and Elahi over the issue of support for PTI and the PDM government.

Shujaat Hussain, who is the president of PML-Q, supported PDM candidate Hamza Shehbaz's bid to become chief minister while PTI had put its weight behind Pervez Elahi's candidature.

Elahi claims to have the support of the PML-Q parliamentary party and the authority of making all decisions.

Meanwhile, Chairman Imran Khan and PML-Q leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi have finalized the names for the post of caretaker chief minister in Punjab.

Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira, Nasir Ahmed Khan and Nasir Saeed Khosa are included in the final list. While talking to media after having meeting with PTI chairman Imran at his residence in Zaman Park, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said: “three names for the Caretaker Chief Minister have been finalized in consultation, among which the first name is Ahmed Nawaz Sukhira”.

