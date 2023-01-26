AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4%)
BOP 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
DGKC 44.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.98%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.39%)
FFL 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.43%)
GGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
HUBC 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.75%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
KAPCO 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
KEL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.45%)
MLCF 22.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.81%)
NETSOL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
OGDC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.63%)
PAEL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
PIBTL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
PRL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.28%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
TPLP 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
TRG 110.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
UNITY 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,006 Increased By 55 (1.39%)
BR30 14,329 Increased By 106.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 40,253 Increased By 468 (1.18%)
KSE30 14,960 Increased By 160.1 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may retest support at $85.79

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2023 09:20am
Follow us

Brent oil may retest a support of $85.79 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $84.70. The current drop from $89.09 observes two sets of retracements, respectively on the uptrend from $77.61 and the longer trend of $75.11.

Based on the reaction of the market to the support of $85.79 and the resistance at $87.05, the drop seems to be against the uptrend from $75.11.

To put it the other way, this uptrend has reversed. The consolidation within the range of $85.79-$87.05 is expected to be brief, followed by another round of deep drop towards $83.75-$84.70 range.

Oil edges up as US crude inventories rise less than expected

A break above $87.05 could lead to a gain into a zone of $87.41-$88.11 range. On the daily chart, a three-wave cycle from the Dec. 9, 2022 low of $75.11 could be ending, following the failure of the contract to break a resistance at $89.28.

The cycle is regarded as a part of a wave (C) from $125.19, which may travel into a range of $57.95-$67.75.

Also read

Oil US crude oil Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may retest support at $85.79

ENI unable to deliver Feb LNG cargo to Pakistan, declares force majeure

US Treasury official meets Dar

Rs8.39bn cash subsidy for flood-hit farmers: ECC approves rise in MPs’ uplift funds to record Rs90bn

Govt to launch crackdown on ghee manufacturers

SBP officials, ECAP leaders discuss USD supply

Court grants police 2-day remand

Jamshoro coal-fired power plant unit: KE proposes three participation structures

All ATIR benches, Benami Tribunal become dysfunctional

Loss-cutting targets: PM Secretariat seeks report on gas utilities’ failure

Roosevelt Hotel: PC board approves ToR for hiring FA

Read more stories