Caretaker setup in Punjab taking vindictive measures on federal govt’s direction: Farrukh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday the caretaker provincial government in Punjab was taking vindictive measures on the direction of the federal government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Farrukh said the federal government considers itself above the law of the land as he accused the government of defying the Lahore High Court's (LHC) orders to produce Fawad Chaudhry.

Farrukh said that the LHC had ordered the police and the provincial administration to produce Fawad Chaudhry in the court by 3 pm, and then by 6 pm.

"Despite the high court's clear orders, the police are transporting Fawad Chaudhry to Islamabad," he said.

He said the interim advocate general lied in the court, saying the police failed to trace the motorcade transporting the PTI leader to Islamabad.

Farrukh, who himself tried to stop the police motorcade transporting the former at the Kala Shah Kaku toll plaza, said the caretaker provincial government was taking vindictive measures on the federal government's direction.

Farrukh's presser comes hours after PTI's Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from his residence in Lahore.

He was brought to Lahore’s Cantt where the judicial magistrate granted police his transit remand to Islamabad.

But later, the LHC directed the police to present the politician in Lahore.

Hearing a petition about Fawad's arrest, the LHC summoned the Inspector Generals (IGs) of Punjab and Islamabad police and adjourned the hearing till 6 pm this evening.