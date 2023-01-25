LHC adjourns hearing of Fawad Chaudhry's arrest till evening

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday postponed the hearing of a case pertaining to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry till 6pm this evening.

It has also summoned IG Punjab and IG Islamabad.

The PTI leader was arrested early Wednesday morning from his residence for remarks made against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He was brought to Lahore’s Cantt where the judicial magistrate granted police his transit remand to Islamabad.

But later, the LHC directed the police to present the politician in Lahore.

During a hearing, LHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed authorities to present the PTI leader by 1:30pm. When the hearing resumed, the LHC inquired about Fawad, to which Punjab Advocate General Chaudhry Muhammad Jawad Yaqub replied that he was not in a position to say where the PTI leader was.

The court said even if Fawad has reached Islamabad, he should be brought back back and presented before the court.

A petition challenging Fawad's arrest was filed in the LHC by Advocate Muhammad Ahmad Pansota. The Punjab government, provincial police officer, counter terrorism department, deputy inspector general of police (operation) and station house officer of Defence A have been named respondents in the case.

The petition demanded that police officials should be directed to recover Fawad from “illegal and unlawful confinement” and produce him before the court.

Arrested over 'threatening remarks'

The former information minister was arrested over "threatening remarks" against the ECP, Islamabad Police said in a statement. It said that a case against Fawad was registered last night at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the ECP.

The FIR was lodged against him for using threatening language against the ECP and its members, the police said.

The development comes after it was initially suggested that Fawad, along with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, could be arrested, prompting party supporters to gather around the former prime minister's residence in Lahore.

However, the police said Fawad was arrested over charges of "inciting violence against a constitutional institution” and “inflaming the sentiments of the people".

"Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by the police from his house. The imported government has gone berserk," PTI leader Farrukh Habib had tweeted earlier.

PTI on its official Twitter account had said the PTI leader was arrested by "unknown persons".

However, Habib later posted a copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

"We showed the mirror to the ECP and it starts with arrests and FIRs," said Habib after the development that came after the night-long turnout of PTI workers who rushed to party chairman Imran's residence on reports that the government was planning to arrest him as well.

PTI's Twitter account also posted a couple of videos, showing a convoy of police vehicles which it claimed was carrying Fawad after his arrest.

Later, PTI tweeted that Fawad is being taken to the Cantt court by officials of the police and Counter Terrorism Department, Lahore.

PTI to pursue sedition cases against interim setups if constitution violated: Fawad

PTI leaders condemn arrest

Several party leaders condemned Fawad's arrest.

PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi slammed the federal government.

"Pakistan has become a lawless state at the hands of these lawbreaking lawmakers and corrupt law enforcement officers," Zaidi tweeted.

"How can calling someone a Munshi or any other derogatory term even be a cause for arrest? Let alone keeping him at CTD lockup? Terrorists roam free but political opponents arrested!" PTI's Shireen Mazari tweeted.

Dare government to arrest Imran Khan: Fawad

Footage posted on social media by PTI's official page earlier showed members and supporters of the party rallying in support of Imran.

In one such video, apparently before he was apprehended, Fawad said PTI supporters gathered at Zaman Park on "30 minutes of notice" on reports that the government was moving to arrest Imran.

"I dare the government to arrest Imran Khan," said Fawad. "Pakistan is going through an economic crisis. In such a situation, are you trying to burn down the country by arresting Pakistan's biggest leader?"