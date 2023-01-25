AVN 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.83%)
BOP 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.65%)
DFML 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.43%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.95%)
FCCL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
FFL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.74%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.37%)
HUBC 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.48%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KAPCO 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.56%)
NETSOL 84.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
OGDC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.65%)
PAEL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.93%)
PPL 80.10 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (2.46%)
PRL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.67%)
SILK 0.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.13%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.33%)
TELE 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
TPLP 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
TRG 111.52 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.05%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.57%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 3,958 Increased By 84.6 (2.19%)
BR30 14,254 Increased By 255.7 (1.83%)
KSE100 39,809 Increased By 752.9 (1.93%)
KSE30 14,816 Increased By 327.5 (2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft quarterly results saved by cloud computing

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2023 10:47am
Follow us

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday said sales slowed and profits slumped in the last quarter of 2022 as a darkening economic outlook pushed it to lay off 10,000 workers.

The Washington state-based tech giant – owner of LinkedIn, Xbox and Windows – said overall sales rose just two percent in the October-to-December period, to $52.7 billion, the slowest rise in six years.

Net profit landed at $16.4 billion for the quarter, down 12 percent year-on-year, according to its earnings release.

Microsoft to invest more in OpenAI as tech race heats up

The results however met, or in some segments exceeded, expectations and Microsoft’s share price was up by more than four percent in late trading after the results were announced.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella last week said he was laying off about five percent of the company’s workforce, just days before pumping several billion dollars into OpenAI, the company behind the controversial chatbot ChatGPT.

The job cuts matched similar culls at other tech giants as companies reversed a major hiring spree during the pandemic when demand for tech products exploded.

Nadella has said that ChatGPT, and other artificial intelligence breakthroughs by the OpenAI research company, would be integrated into Microsoft products that include the Windows operating system, Office and the Bing search engine.

Microsoft is also trying to overcome major regulatory hurdles to complete its buyout of video gaming giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.

Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as tech layoffs intensify

US and EU regulators are highly skeptical of the purchase and allege it would give an unfair advantage to Microsoft’s Xbox console over rivals like Sony’s PlayStation.

The group’s quarterly results were eagerly awaited by the market for the closer they offer at cloud computing, which is Microsoft’s biggest business and a bellwether for the larger economy.

The company’s “intelligent cloud” business, which brings together its servers and data analytics services, brought in $21.5 billion in the second quarter of its fiscal year, up 18 percent year-on-year.

The growth of its remote computing platform, Azure, slower than usual at 31 percent, carried the activity.

Also read

Microsoft xbox LinkedIn

Comments

1000 characters

Microsoft quarterly results saved by cloud computing

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 800 points as positive sentiment prevails

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall in inter-bank market

PM acquiesces to IMF demands to unlock loan?

ECs lift cap on dollar rate

ECC to meet today

Sri Lanka central bank holds rates as it awaits crucial IMF deal

LHC has held that Section 8(2) (b) of Finance Act is valid

Import of LNG: ECC is all set to approve PLL-SOCAR pact

Govt still clueless about cause of power outage

Cabinet for strategy to avert recurrence of power outages

Read more stories