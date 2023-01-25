KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,055.65 High: 39,091.25 Low: 38,443.59 Net Change: 612.06 Volume (000): 100,210 Value (000): 5,603,541 Makt Cap (000) 1,481,309,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,135.66 NET CH (+) 84.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,533.65 NET CH (+) 109.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,467.08 NET CH (+) 65.53 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,227.45 NET CH (+) 43.33 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,935.06 NET CH (+) 73.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,150.79 NET CH (+) 80.19 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-January -2023 ====================================

