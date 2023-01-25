Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 24, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,055.65
High: 39,091.25
Low: 38,443.59
Net Change: 612.06
Volume (000): 100,210
Value (000): 5,603,541
Makt Cap (000) 1,481,309,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,135.66
NET CH (+) 84.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,533.65
NET CH (+) 109.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,467.08
NET CH (+) 65.53
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,227.45
NET CH (+) 43.33
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,935.06
NET CH (+) 73.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,150.79
NET CH (+) 80.19
------------------------------------
As on: 24-January -2023
====================================
