AVN 64.28 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.85%)
BAFL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.39%)
DFML 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.61%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.09%)
EPCL 42.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.98%)
FCCL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
FFL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.69%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.02%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.28%)
HUBC 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.93%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
KAPCO 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.11%)
MLCF 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.11%)
NETSOL 82.82 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (5.91%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.3%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (4.76%)
PRL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.21%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.61%)
TELE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.11%)
TPLP 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
TRG 107.42 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.14%)
UNITY 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
BR100 3,873 Increased By 74.4 (1.96%)
BR30 13,998 Increased By 428.9 (3.16%)
KSE100 39,056 Increased By 612.1 (1.59%)
KSE30 14,488 Increased By 222.1 (1.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF sees broad outline of deal with China on Zambian debt: Georgieva

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2023 05:00pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

LUSAKA: The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it had reached an understanding in principle with China about plans to restructure Zambia’s debt, urging creditors to “do their part” to strike a deal.

Kristalina Georgieva made the comments during a visit to Zambia, which has been implementing an IMF reform programme put in place after it defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020, the first African country to do so during the pandemic.

“Zambia has done its part under the IMF programme and the country has performed really strongly, and now it’s time for creditors to do their part,” Georgieva said during a public discussion at the University of Zambia.

She added that the outline of a plan had been agreed with China, which is owed almost $6 billion by Zambia and is one of its main creditors. Zambia’s total external debt stood at $17 billion as of June last year, government data shows.

“We have reached an understanding in principle that China will de facto accept NPV (net present value) reduction on the basis of significant stretching of the maturities and reduction of interest,” Georgieva said.

She said that, in general, there was not a consensus in China to accept upfront haircuts on debt it owned because China thought of itself as having significant development challenges.

Failure to cut debt burden of some countries could hamper growth, spark conflict: Yellen

On Monday, Georgieva met Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema and praised his government for moving away from wasteful expenditure, saying the IMF would like to work with Zambia to boost its economic growth.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was also visiting Zambia, said on Monday it was critically important to restructure Zambian debt and she believed progress could be made after her frank talks last week with China.

Yellen said Zambia’s debt overhang was a drag on its whole economy and China had been a barrier to resolving the problem.

In response, the Chinese embassy in Zambia said “the biggest contribution that the U.S. can make to the debt issues outside the country is to act on responsible monetary policies, cope with its own debt problem, and stop sabotaging other sovereign countries’ active efforts to solve their debt issues.”

China Kristalina Georgieva International Monetary fund Zambia Zambian debt IMF reform programme

Comments

1000 characters

IMF sees broad outline of deal with China on Zambian debt: Georgieva

KSE-100 rallies over 600 points after MPC announcement

Power restored, but limited loadshedding for next 48 hours: Khurram Dastgir

25th consecutive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 43 more PTI MNAs

Sufficient petrol, diesel stocks available in Pakistan: OGRA

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

Major Gulf markets rise as easing recession fears lift risk-on mood

Pakistan, World Bank agree to chalk out framework for building climate resilient communities

Sri Lanka hopeful of completing debt restructuring in six months, says central bank chief

Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' set to release in India

Read more stories