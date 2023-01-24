NATO chief says confident a solution on tanks for Ukraine ‘soon’

BERLIN: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he expected a decision “soon” on sending German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, as pressure grows on Berlin to give the go-ahead.

“We must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do it faster,” Stoltenberg said during a visit to Berlin.

Western tanks no ‘silver bullet’ for Kyiv: NATO commander

“We discussed the issue of battle tanks. Consultations among our allies will continue and I’m confident that we will have a solution soon.”