Seerat conference: Principles of the Prophet (PBUH) enlightened people in Europe and Asia: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the 4th International Seerat Conference, here on Monday, said that Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is a practical example to follow in life for Muslims.

“We, as a nation, firmly believe in principles and teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH),” he said, adding: “Muslims had to meet their challenges by seeking guidance from the sacred life of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) which was a beacon for entire humanity.”

Sharing his thoughts on topic of the moot titled “Social Responsibilities of Women and Seerat-e-Tayyaba (PBUH),” Ahsan said the Seerat-un-Nabi of Holy Prophet (PBUH) had introduced those golden principles which had not only enlightened people in Arab but also Europe, Africa, Asia and Morocco to Indonesia.

“Our forefathers had practiced the golden principles taught by our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit which helped them in becoming world superpower,” he said, adding: “Islam has given identity, respect and status to women and there are a number of Hadith Sharifs which prove the importance of women.”

Ahsan said that the message and vision of social justice given by the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) was unprecedented and matchless that helped Islam to grow rapidly.

“It was a high time to think, why today Muslims were not benefiting from the holy Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) which in past led to social, political and economic revolution and the reason was only lack of implementation.

The minister said that human had gone through different stages of evolution and today we were in the age of knowledge revolution. Industrial revolution changed the power parameters and instead of muscle power, brainpower gained more significance, he said and added that the age of brainpower actually ended the division between man and woman, he added.

He said there was a need to harmonise thinking in accordance with the age of industrial and knowledge revolution.

“It is unfortunate that we have never accepted innovation and there is a need to promote approach of critical thinking among our people,” he added.

He said that Seerat chairs were established in 2017 on contemporary issues with an objective to achieve success in different sectors of life. He said Islamic Seerat Centre on Gender Studies was being established which would soon be completed. He stressed the need for implementing knowledge to achieve desired results.

