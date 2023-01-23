AVN 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.21%)
BAFL 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
DFML 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
DGKC 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.29%)
FCCL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
HUBC 59.46 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.97%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.59%)
KAPCO 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 2.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.37%)
MLCF 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.03%)
NETSOL 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
OGDC 81.72 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (3.1%)
PAEL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
PIBTL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.65%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.26%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.3%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.12%)
TELE 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
TPLP 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.09%)
TRG 100.67 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (2.63%)
UNITY 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
BR100 3,799 Increased By 2.6 (0.07%)
BR30 13,569 Increased By 154.8 (1.15%)
KSE100 38,444 Increased By 35.6 (0.09%)
KSE30 14,266 Increased By 43.6 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran announces countrywide protests against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

  • Says caretaker Punjab CM is unacceptable to PTI
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2023 07:47pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that his party would start countrywide protests against the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister for Punjab, Aaj News reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointed Mohsin Naqvi – a renowned media personality – to the position on Sunday.

The matter was sent to the electoral body under Clause 3 of Article 224-A of the Constitution as the parliamentary committee comprising three members each from both the PTI-PML-Q and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on the name of the interim CM.

Soon after the announcement, former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi rejected the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi, saying it was a "partial and biased decision."

"How can justice be expected from the person who made a plea bargain of Rs3.5 million in the Haris Steel case," Elahis said and announced to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry said his party rejected the appointment of Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief executive and vowed to launch a massive campaign against “this system”.

“No other options left but taking to the streets against this system,” he said.

Addressing a press conference today, Imran said Mohsin Naqvi was a controversial and biased personality, and therefore, wasn’t acceptable to his party.

Imran said the ECP had appointed the media mogul as caretaker chief executive of the province to 'rig' the upcoming elections in Punjab.

“We would not only protest against the ECP’s decision throughout the country but also challenge the appointment in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Imran said the ruling coalition had plans of postponing elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and vowed to use all possible ways to disrupt their plans.

The PTI chief asked his supporters and party workers to stage protests outside ECP offices against Naqvi's appointment.

“I am inviting all of you to take to the streets from tomorrow for your future. If we accept his appointment then there would be no difference between us and sheep,” he remarked.

He accused the ECP of causing irreparable damage to the country, saying that he is going to challenge the appointment of the caretaker CM in court.

“I have never seen such a dishonest election commission. They always give verdicts against us. The names that we gave for caretaker chief minister were honest people.”

PTI Imran Khan Caretaker CM Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Imran announces countrywide protests against Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment

SBP raises key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 17% — a 25-year high

Power breakdown: Energy minister hopes electricity will be restored tonight

SBP extends one-time facilitation to importers

Dalda Foods plans to raise as much as Rs4.6bn through IPO: report

24th successive decline: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles over 230

Stranded containers: govt says it will waive KPT and Port Qasim charges

Anti-Terrorism Court acquits former SSP Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

Oil prices rise further on stronger China outlook

44 PTI MNAs to withdraw resignation from NA: Asad Umar

Read more stories