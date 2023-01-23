Honda, GS Yuasa agree to collaborate in lithium-ion batteries

TOKYO: Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp on Monday said they will collaborate in the high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery business, and plan to establish a joint venture by the end of this year.

The partners said they will join in the research and development of lithium-ion batteries and production methods, and will also establish a supply chain for key raw materials and a battery production system.