Jan 23, 2023
Honda, GS Yuasa agree to collaborate in lithium-ion batteries

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2023 02:03pm
TOKYO: Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co Ltd and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp on Monday said they will collaborate in the high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion battery business, and plan to establish a joint venture by the end of this year.

Honda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China

The partners said they will join in the research and development of lithium-ion batteries and production methods, and will also establish a supply chain for key raw materials and a battery production system.

