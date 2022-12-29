AGL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
Honda to recall 200,000 hybrid vehicles made in China

Published 29 Dec, 2022
SHANGHAI: Honda will recall just over 200,000 hybrid vehicles due to issues with brake pedal sensors in some models, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on Thursday.

A total of 105,608 hybrid vehicles produced between Oct. 8, 2018 and Sept. 7, 2020 by the Japanese carmaker’s venture with Dongfeng Motor Group Co. would be recalled, along with another 95,081 units from Honda’s manufacturing partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. made between August 27, 2018 and August 6, 2020.

CEO inaugurates GT Honda, Gujranwala

The issue relates to lubricating oil introduced into brake pedal sensors during the manufacturing process which could cause issues with the sensors over time, and the recall would begin from March 31, 2023, the statement added.

