Jan 22, 2023
Governor for education, empowerment of women

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that education and empowerment of women is very important for the development of the country.

While addressing the Pakistan Tech HR Fest 2023 here at a local hotel, the governor said that in previous tenures of PML-N, several measures including distribution of laptops among students on merit were taken.

Under the Digital Pakistan policy, the establishment of software technology parks, marketing of local products at the international level, internships, and trainings were conducted, which increased the exports of IT products, he added.

“Our women are working side by side with men in every field of life, even in higher educational institutions, our daughters are performing better than boys,” he said, adding: “Quota was allocated for women in government jobs so that they may contribute to the development of the country and also to empower them financially.”

The governor said that among the consortia he has also formed Consortium on IT Education as well as Women Empowerment. Through these consortia, suggestions will be sought on strengthening links between universities and industries, women’s education and empowering them. He said that feasible suggestions presented in these consortia will be forwarded to the federal and provincial governments for inclusion in the policies.

He said that effective legislation has been made for the protection of women. He further said that steps have also been taken to encourage women entrepreneurs, while 30 percent quota has been allocated for women entrepreneurs in National Incubation Centres established at the federal and provincial levels.

