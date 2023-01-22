AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Pakistan

Govt attaches top priority to press freedom, PM tells German team

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2023 03:08am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government attaches top priority to the freedom of press to ensure transparency and accountability in the country.

Talking to a delegation of German Press Federation led by President Christian Zarm in Lahore on Saturday, the PM stressed the need for increased bilateral ties between Pakistan and Germany in the field of journalism.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, PM’s Special Assistance Syed Fahad Hussain, secretary of ministry of information and other officials.

The PM directed the ministry of information to initiate work in collaboration with the German Press Federation for the establishment of a training facility to exchange professional skills on a public-private partnership basis. He also welcomed a proposal of the delegation regarding the exchange of professional delegations between the two countries

The German delegation members gave proposal of exchange of media delegations to bolster cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif Marriyum Aurangzeb Pakistan and Germany PM Shehbaz Sharif Christian Zarm

