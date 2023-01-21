AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
Jan 21, 2023
Raza replaces injured captain Ervine as Zimbabwe opt to bowl

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2023 02:59pm
HARARE: Star batsman Sikandar Raza replaced injured captain Craig Ervine as Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bowl in the second one-day international against Ireland in Harare on Saturday.

Pakistan-born Raza missed the Twenty20 series between the countries this month, which Zimbabwe won 2-1, as he was playing franchise cricket in Bangladesh.

Returning for the longer one-day format, his 43 helped Zimbabwe win a thrilling, rain-affected first ODI thanks to a boundary from wicketkeeper Clive Madande off the final ball.

Raza has been nominated for three ICC 2022 awards – Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year and T20 Cricketer of the Year.

His decision to field first was influenced by the fact that all four T20 and ODI matches between the sides this month have been won by the team batting second.

Adair hits 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series

Ireland also had a change of captaincy with Paul Stirling taking over from Andy Balbirnie, who suffered concussion after being struck on the head during the first ODI three days ago.

Teams

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tawananyasha Marumani, Chamu Chibhabha, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wkt), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi

Ireland

Paul Stirling (capt), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Josh Little

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

