NLC holds constructive engagements with KPT, PQA

Press Release Published 21 Jan, 2023 06:15am
KARACHI: A high-level delegation of National Logistics Cell (NLC) visited Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority and discussed different avenues of collaboration between NLC and port authorities.

The delegation led by Director General National Logistics Cell (NLC) Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao met Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, Chairman Karachi Port Trust and Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah (retd), Chairman Port Qasim Authority.

DG NLC briefed both the chairmen about the role of the organization with special reference to the sea freight services and establishment of regional connectivity using the instrument of Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR).

He said that NLC is extending valuable contributions towards boosting economic activities by ensuring movement of goods from abroad to Pakistan by using road, rail, sea and air transportation and giving end-to-end solutions to its clients.

“Meaningful collaboration between public sector organizations is key towards ensuring cost effective logistics to the business community of Pakistan and nearby countries specially to the western countries,” he added.

