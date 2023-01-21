Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Unity Foods Ltd 30.06.2022 Nil 2,436.417 2.27 15.02.2023 09.02.2023 to
(Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M 15.02.2023
AGM
AEL Textiles Ltd - - - - 24.02.2023 17.02.2023 to
11.00.A.M. 24.02.2023
EOGM
Comments