KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Unity Foods Ltd 30.06.2022 Nil 2,436.417 2.27 15.02.2023 09.02.2023 to (Unconsolidated) Year End 10.00.A.M 15.02.2023 AGM AEL Textiles Ltd - - - - 24.02.2023 17.02.2023 to 11.00.A.M. 24.02.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

