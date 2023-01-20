AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2023 09:32pm
Follow us

Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Friday amid choppy trading as rate-sensitive technology stocks gained, and as investors were relieved that the domestic retail sales data declined less than expected.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.46 points, or 0.29%, at 20,399.9.

Canada’s retail sales edged down by 0.1% in November from October on lower sales at food and beverage stores, as well as building material, garden equipment and supply dealers. Analysts had expected the sales to fall by 0.5%.

“It does show that the Canadian economy is still holding up reasonably well, as did things like the employment numbers earlier this month,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

“And, inflation is coming down, so that’s all encouraging,” Technology stocks were up 1.1%, with Shopify Inc and Hut 8 Mining pulling the sector up.

Gold miners, however, dipped 0.6% as spot gold prices fell.

The TSX is set for a third straight week of gains even as concerns about recessions were reignited this week, amid a mixed bag of economic data out of Canada as well as the United States.

While commodity-linked stocks had buoyed the index so far this year, recessionary concerns have now taken hold over markets.

All eyes are now on the interest rate decision next week by Bank of Canada, with money markets seeing a near 70% likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike.

Among single stocks, Hudbay Minerals’s shares fell 3.2% after protesters in Peru entered the Canada-based miner’s copper unit in the southern region of Cusco and damaged key machinery and vehicles.

Tim Horton’s owner Restaurant Brands International gained 1.4% after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “outperform”.

First Majestic Silver Corp fell 2.3% after Cormark Securities and BMO Capital Markets trimmed their PT on the miners after it reported a 14% fall in fourth-quarter production.

TSX Canada’s main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange’s Toronto Stock

Comments

1000 characters

TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 15 injured

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

UAE markets end lower as recession fears rattle investors

PCB announces PSL 8 schedule; opening ceremony to be held in Multan

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

At WEF, FM Bilawal calls for holding negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

Read more stories