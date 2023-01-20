AVN 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.95%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.3%)
DFML 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
DGKC 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
EPCL 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
FCCL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
FFL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.58%)
GGL 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.09%)
HUBC 58.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.68%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
MLCF 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.65%)
OGDC 79.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
PAEL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.92%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.02%)
PPL 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.19%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.96%)
TELE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.15%)
TPLP 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.81%)
TRG 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.85 (-4.71%)
UNITY 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,796 Decreased By -42.7 (-1.11%)
BR30 13,414 Decreased By -183 (-1.35%)
KSE100 38,408 Decreased By -423.6 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,223 Decreased By -176.8 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says relations with US at an all-time low

Reuters Published January 20, 2023 Updated January 20, 2023 06:01pm
Follow us

Russia said on Friday that relations with the United States were at an all-time low, dismissing the idea the two sides could turn things around halfway through US President Joe Biden’s term in office.

“Bilateral relations are probably at their lowest point historically, unfortunately,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“There is no hope for improvement in the foreseeable future.”

Already poor US-Russia ties became even more strained last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting Washington and its allies to respond with a barrage of sanctions against Russia’s economy.

The United States has also provided Kyiv with substantial economic and military support, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who have accused Washington of playing a direct role in the conflict.

Finland to send heavy artillery to Ukraine

While there have been occasional diplomatic successes, including prisoner swaps involving US Marine veteran Trevor Reed and basketball star Brittney Griner, high-level contact has been scarce.

US-Russia talks on resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms limitation treaty were called off at the last minute in November, while the Kremlin has played down the idea of face-to-face talks between Biden and President Vladimir Putin - who last met in person in Geneva in June 2021.

“The past two years have been, despite initial timid hopes related to Geneva … very bad for bilateral relations,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin has kept open the possibility of further talks between Russia’s foreign spy chief Sergei Naryshkin and US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who met in Ankara in November.

weapons Kremlin US president Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine war Russia relationsUS low US Russia ties

Comments

1000 characters

Russia says relations with US at an all-time low

23rd straight fall: rupee depreciates against US dollar, settles near 230

Blast derails train in Balochistan, at least 15 injured

Govt wants to capitalise on floods ‘to fill its pockets’: Imran Khan

Negativity at PSX: KSE-100 plunges over 1% owing to uncertainty

Pakistan's Nishat Mills says it will acquire 100% of Denmark’s Wernerfelt A/S

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

Monetary Policy Committee: SBP set to announce key interest rate on Monday

At WEF, FM Bilawal calls for holding negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

Read more stories