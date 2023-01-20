29th convocation: Over 300 graduates awarded degrees at NUST Military College of Signals

RAWALPINDI: As many as 348 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were conferred at the 29th Convocation of NUST Military College of Signals (MCS). Lt-Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Inspector General Training & Evaluation (IGT&E), graced the occasion as chief guest.

In his convocation address, he congratulated graduating students on their outstanding achievements, and acknowledged the meritorious services of faculty and parents in enabling the graduates to achieve their long-cherished goals.

Addressing the audience, Rector NUST Lt-Gen Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari (retd) extended his heartiest felicitations to graduates, particularly distinction holders, for having successfully passed through one of the most rigorous and comprehensive knowledge ecosystems.

Congratulating the parents, he said that their efforts and sacrifices could never be justifiably reciprocated by their children no matter what. The Rector also paid glowing tribute to the faculty for their dedication and playing immeasurable role in the all-round grooming of the graduates.

Lt-Gen Muhammad Munir Afsar, Inspector General C&IT, Major Gen Muhammad Ali Khan, Signal Officer in Chief, faculty members, educationists, large number of students and their parents attended the ceremony.

